Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

One of the last brooches worn by Queen Elizabeth II goes on display; know more about it

Interestingly, the brooch represents the four nations that comprise the UK and includes 'lily of the valley' that featured in Queen Elizabeth II's coronation bouquet as well

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II brooches, Queen Elizabeth II last brooch worn in public, Queen Elizabeth II accessories, Queen Elizabeth II platinum jubilee celebrations, indian express newsQueen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony earlier this year. (Source: AP)

In her lifetime, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II wore many different brooches — a part of her large collection — on different occasions, usually to make a statement with her outfit.

This tradition has been followed by the rest of the family, too, including her children and grandchildren, who have been seen wearing such statement jewellery from time to time, including at the recently-held funeral service for UK’s longest reigning monarch.

One of the last brooches the late queen — who passed away at the age of 96 earlier this month — was seen wearing in public, has gone on display at London’s Goldsmiths’ Fair, which opens to the public today for a two-week exhibit called ‘The Platinum Exhibition’, a People report states.

According to the publication, the sparkling accessory was a part of the platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this year. The pin, which is encrusted with diamonds and floral engravings, however, is a “delicate duplicate” of the one the queen wore, when she lit the principal platinum jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle in June 2022, kickstarting the celebrations for her 70-year reign.

A statement on the Goldsmiths’ Fair website suggests that it was made by “award-winning British fine jewellery designer David Marshall and his team” at their workshop in London’s Hatton Garden. The design was “handpicked” by the queen from a shortlist featuring “highly acclaimed” jewellery makers in the UK, and then commissioned.

Interestingly, the brooch represents the four nations that comprise the UK and includes ‘lily of the valley’ that featured in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation bouquet as well.

Earlier this year, the monarch had stepped out wearing the statement piece when she tapped the Commonwealth Globe of Nations that was placed on a podium. It triggered a light show in a chain that led all the way to the principal beacon outside Buckingham Palace, the administrative headquarters of the monarch.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:00:32 pm
