Getting your lashes done? Here are some tips on how to protect eyes and avoid allergies

Eyelash extension is the new beauty fad, which is quickly becoming all the rage. Contrary to what you may believe, it is not just an event-specific beauty routine. Nowadays, people look for more lasting treatments, and with eyelash extensions, they are able to get fuller, longer and voluminous lashes.

Sneha Bhagwat, the founder of Nailbox, says things can go horribly wrong if the process is not handled well. She shares ways on how you can take care of them, the precautions you should take, along with some dos and don’ts. Read on.

ALSO READ | Ace the smokey-eye look with these simple steps

Pre-care

“When you book an appointment, make sure you are not sick or have a cold. It’s important that you don’t get extensions when pregnant, or if you have any itchiness or infection in the eyes. The extension process takes anywhere between 1.5 to 2.5 hours and it can be uncomfortable to lie still if you are unwell,” she says, adding that one needs to make sure their makeup is off before the process begins. “Oils are an enemy of eyelash extensions, so any oil-based skincare is to be avoided on the day as well as after the extensions are done.”

During

According to Bhagwat, when you go to the salon, make sure the technician has sanitised all the tools and has cleaned your eyelid area and your lashes with eyelash shampoo specially formulated for extensions.

“Do not hesitate to let them know if you are uncomfortable at any point. If your eyes get itchy or begin to hurt, please let your technician know; they will know exactly what to do.”

After

After the process, make sure you do not wash your face for 3-4 hours. In terms of taking care of your lashes after, it is recommended you wash them every day with a medicated shampoo, Bhagwat says.

Make sure you find the right kind of technician, with whom you are comfortable. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Make sure you find the right kind of technician, with whom you are comfortable. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

“It is generally preferred not to use any mascara, but should you need to use, make sure you take it off properly before you sleep. Lack of maintenance and regular cleaning is reason enough for people to start having eye infections,” she adds.

Other things to know

* A few lashes falling off during the cleaning process is natural. But if you start to see gaps, it may mean you are not being gentle enough during the process.

* It takes a day to get used to your extensions, but you shouldn’t face any discomfort after that. If you are in any kind of pain, it is important to contact your technician.

ALSO READ | Supermodel Linda Evangelista says cosmetic procedure left her ‘disfigured’

* In terms of lifestyle changes, there may be a few things that you will have to do. Try not to touch your eyes and rub them. Try not to use face oils or oil-based serums close to the eye.

* Make sure you regularly get refills done for your lashes. It is recommended to remove your old set completely at least once in two months.

* Make sure you find the right kind of technician, with whom you are comfortable, and who will give you the right advice. Do not hesitate to ask questions during the extension procedure.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!