Friday, August 12, 2022

Does laser hair removal cause skin darkening, pain? Find out here

“Laser hair reduction works well when done correctly under the supervision of a dermatologist,” Dr Aanchal wrote on Instagram

August 12, 2022 7:00:13 pm
laser hair removalExpert busts myths about laser hair removal (Source: Pexels)

There are many ways one can get body hair removed — from waxing to shaving and threading; but it is widely believed that laser hair removal lasts much longer. However, there are many myths surrounding the process that make one unsure about it and its efficacy. 

As such, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to bust some commonly-belived myths about the same.

“Laser hair reduction works well when done correctly under the supervision of a dermatologist. Proper parameters need to be used to get optimum results,” she captioned the post.

Take a look at what she had to say below:

Myth: Laser is not safe

Fact: It is a very safe procedure, and there is no exposure to “radiation”. There are no long-term side effects. It barely penetrates the lower dermis, she wrote.

Laser causes skin darkening

Fact: “New age lasers are calibrated for the Indian skin tone. Previously with older lasers, there were chances of burns and darkening. But now the lasers are safe with no side effects,” she added.

Myth: Laser is very costly and painful

Fact: According to the expert, if you calculate the long-term expense of laser vs waxing, “laser turns out cheaper”. “It is not painful. In areas such as bikinis, there can be slight discomfort but is largely tolerable,” she shared.

Myth: Lasers do not work if there is an underlying hormonal imbalance

Fact: If you have PCOS, then it is best to continue oral medications and lifestyle changes along with laser sessions. “Lasers do work on PCOS hair though more sessions might be required,” she mentioned.

Myth: Lasers do not work on thick hair

Fact: Lasers work better on thicker darker coloured hair than on thin fine hair, she wrote.

