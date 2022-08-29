scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Lara Dutta is ‘keeping it real’ in makeup-free selfie: ‘None of us wake up looking like the way we do’

"It takes a small village to get us there!" the actor and former Miss Universe said

Lara Dutta, Lara Dutta news, Lara Dutta makeup, Lara Dutta selfie, Lara Dutta makeup-free look, Lara Dutta workout, Lara Dutta getting ready process, Lara Dutta hair and makeup, Lara Dutta social media, indian express news"No matter how your day has been, it’s important to get dressed and show up for yourself!" the actor wrote. (Photo: Instagram/@larabhupathi)

Social media has long been accused of perpetuating a stereotypical idea of beauty, especially with so many filters. Celebrities, who use apps like Instagram, have often had to deal with the pressure of presenting themselves in a certain way.

But, around the world, there are many known faces who have come forward to claim their natural, makeup-free look, while also making sweeping statements about a delusional idea of beauty that has been accepted by society for eons.

When celebrities debunk such notions, it empowers others to also accept and embrace themselves for who they are, without worrying about how they are looking to a virtual audience.

Lara Dutta is the latest celeb to have shared an honest thought about what it is like to be famous, and just how much work goes into making an actor look the way they do when they make public appearances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share her natural face, devoid of makeup. She looked flushed after a workout session. This was followed by a more glamorous look, in which the 44-year-old had got her hair and makeup done.

In the caption, she opened up about the raw reality of all the glitter, writing: “Keeping it real! This was me at 7 pm tonight, right after a killer workout that wiped me out! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!”

“What’s the point?” the actor seemed to question vanity, adding: “Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us! It takes a small village to get us there!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

She thanked her hair stylist Clarabelle Saldanha in the post, along with her “trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour” that helps her to transform whenever she has to.

Advertisement

“No matter how your day has been, it’s important to get dressed and show up for yourself!” she concluded the post.

While actors are sometimes accused of propagating a false sense of beauty, especially to impressionable people using such apps, it is impressive and even thoughtful that they would share the other side of life, of what it takes to get ready, and that they really are like the rest of us.

Dutta’s message is an important takeaway; what do you think?

Advertisement

