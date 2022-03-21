Here’s how Lana Condor is taking care of her skin ahead of her wedding

Lana Condor is all set to tie the knot with singer-fiance Anthony De La Torre. Ahead of her much-anticipated wedding, the actor revealed that she is taking a laid-back approach to her big today.

“Growing up, I knew I always wanted to get married and have a beautiful wedding but I wasn’t like Pinterest-ing or figuring out every detail. Anthony and I are both pretty go with the flow. So as we plan, we’re just going with what we feel in the moment,” she told People.

However, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor is ensuring that her skin remains healthy and glowing for the wedding day.

For Condor, one of the most important habits for flawless skin is drinking a lot of water. “I’m going to drink a lot of water. I actually carry around a gallon with me when I work because I really genuinely think that drinking water helps my skin not dull,” she said.

According to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, drinking water helps the skin stay hydrated. It maintains skin suppleness and minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Not just that, the 24-year-old is also planning to use gua sha and masks to keep her skin relaxed. “I’m also going to use my Gua Sha. I’m definitely going to do masks because the morning of [the wedding], I want to be as relaxed as possible.”

Earlier, actor Shweta Kawaatra had shared the many skin benefits of using a Gua Sha. “It stimulates blood circulations, gives a natural facelift, improves lymphatic function and relieves tension.”

In January this year, Condor had announced her engagement to Anthony with a heartfelt post on Instagram. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world,” she wrote.

