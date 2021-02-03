Lana Condor struggled with mental health after the success of ‘To All the Boys’

Actor Lana Condor, who rose to fame after her film ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘, has said that her mental health was in a shambles after the success of her film, which released on Netflix and was much appreciated worldwide. “[The first movie] was received way better than I had ever imagined in my wildest dreams. It changed much of my life very quickly,” Condor was quoted as telling Self magazine.

In the film — based on a book series by Jenny Han — the actor made her debut as teenager Lara Jean Song Covey, who writes a series of love letters to her past and present crushes, but never sends them, until they are leaked. The movie turned out to be massively popular. It made Condor’s fame soar. Her co-star Noah Centineo also became ‘internet’s boyfriend’, and two more sequels — also based on Han’s novels — were announced. While one released last year, the other will release this month.

Condor told the magazine that besides the success of ‘To All the Boys…‘ she also experienced an “emotional whiplash” while filming a gritty series called ‘Deadly Class‘.

“I was just saying yes to everything because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you’re fully embracing everything. But I’ve never felt more horrible mentally.”

The actor added in the interview that she would feel “burned out”. “I would go home at night and I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation.”

She said she also reached a “breaking point” and finally dropped her “upbeat facade during a phone call with her team”. “I had this moment where I just was in tears, telling them that I don’t feel okay. And they were all shocked because I wasn’t open about my feelings. No one knew.”

The actor said opening up about her experience and what she was undergoing, along with the support she received from her parents, helped her to rebuild her mental health.

