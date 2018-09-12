Lalbaugcha Raja 2018: First look of an 85-year-old Ganesha idol believed to ‘fulfill every wish’ unveiled in Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 First Look: Check out the pictures of the most famous Ganesha idol in Mumbai. (Source: @Lalbaugcharaja/ twitter) Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 First Look: Check out the pictures of the most famous Ganesha idol in Mumbai. (Source: @Lalbaugcharaja/ twitter)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 First Look: One of the biggest and most famous Ganesha idol in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja has been unveiled. It is believed that the idol fulfils everyone’s wishes and people along with celebrities turn up in large numbers to offer worship to this Ganesha idol.

This 85-year-old idol is situated in Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandalin, a narrow lane of Lalbaug Market in Mumbai. The design of this idol is now a patent protected by its family, the Kamblis, and to get darshan, or a glimpse of it, devotees line up in two queues – the general line and the ‘navas’ line.

The navas line is for those who wish to worship the feet of the idol.

The idol is approximately 15 feet tall and it takes around one to two months to make it.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol will be immersed on September 22. For those unable to make it to the event, here is the first glimpse of the majestic idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are soon to kick off from September 13. The ten-day festival will see many idols of Ganesha installed in people’s homes, particularly in Mumbai. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

