Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Inspirational quotes by India’s second PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is observed on 2nd October. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: Celebrated with Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti commemorate the birth of the second prime minister of India. He was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai.

Known as a mass leader who contributed to the freedom and independence of the country, his slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan resonated with millions of Indians in 1962 when the country fought against China. The slogan shed light on the importance of soldiers and farmers. Lal Bahadur Shastri was considered as the most humble prime minister India has ever had. Take a look at some of his influential quotes which continue to resonate even today.

He maintained a low profile during his tenure as a prime minister. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed today for making nuclear weapons.

He served the nation with utmost diligence. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

He was the second prime minister of the country. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

Even though he was a Nehruvian socialist, his personality was very different from that of Nehru. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.

He was born in Mughal Sarai in 1904. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

