Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020: Images, quotes, status, messages, and photos

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Images (Express Archive, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: Besides Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian politician and the second Prime Minister of India. On this occasion, we share with you some facts about Shastri. You can share these with your friends and relatives. Take a look:

*Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, at his maternal grandparent’s home in Mughalsarai.

*Shastri was in school when he started taking a lot of interest in the Indian Independence movement. He began to study its history and the works of several personalities including Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Annie Besant.

*Shastri became an active member of the Indian National Congress in 1928, at the call of Mahatma Gandhi. He was imprisoned for two and a half years.

*Following India’s Independence, he was appointed as the Minister of Police and Transport under Govind Ballabh Pant’s Chief Ministership on 15 August 1947. As a transport minister, he was the first to appoint women conductors.

*After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, Shastri became the second prime minister of the country on May 27, 1964.

*Shastri played an important role in promoting White Revolution, a national campaign to increase production and supply of milk by supporting Amul milk co-operative of Anand, Gujarat and creating the National Dairy Development Board.

*He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” became very popular during the time.

*He also promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965, to increase food grain production in the country.

*Shastri passed away in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 11, 1966, after signing a peace treaty to end the Indo-Pakistan War. But many of his supporters and close relatives to date refuse to believe the circumstances of his death and allege foul play.

*He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1966.

