300 plants, a painting that took 10 years to complete: Inside Lakshmi Manchu’s Mumbai home, where art meets spirituality

Actor and TV presenter Lakshmi Manchu recently opened her doors to fans on social media, offering glimpses into her artistically designed Mumbai home. Well-known for her work in Telugu cinema and for being the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, Lakshmi’s residence beautifully reflects her personal and spiritual journey.

Equipped with a private lift, the apartment opens into a space with meaningful details. With rustic furniture and beige-toned walls, every corner of the house is Instagram-worthy, showcasing a beautiful display of art and spirituality. The space also features Krishna-inspired artwork and a Lord Ganesha idol at the entrance.

When art meets culture

The highlight of the house is a large painting by Lakshmi herself, attached to an accent wall. The Gundello Godari actor revealed that the painting took her a decade to complete. The space also features sheer white curtains, allowing an immense amount of natural light inside the house.