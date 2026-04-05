300 plants, a painting that took 10 years to complete: Inside Lakshmi Manchu’s Mumbai home, where art meets spirituality

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Actor and TV presenter Lakshmi Manchu recently opened her doors to fans on social media, offering glimpses into her artistically designed Mumbai home. Well-known for her work in Telugu cinema and for being the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, Lakshmi’s residence beautifully reflects her personal and spiritual journey.
Equipped with a private lift, the apartment opens into a space with meaningful details. With rustic furniture and beige-toned walls, every corner of the house is Instagram-worthy, showcasing a beautiful display of art and spirituality. The space also features Krishna-inspired artwork and a Lord Ganesha idol at the entrance.
The highlight of the house is a large painting by Lakshmi herself, attached to an accent wall. The Gundello Godari actor revealed that the painting took her a decade to complete. The space also features sheer white curtains, allowing an immense amount of natural light inside the house.
Lakshmi further explains that the expansive living area is divided into two zones. The lounge space features vibrant hues and low seating with a forest-inspired sofa, while the formal area has powder greys and blues. Another highlight of the house is the plants. The actor revealed that the house has nearly 300 plants.
The balcony looks nothing less than a lush green retreat, featuring classic paintings and comfortable seating. For her kitchen, Lakshmi opted for a modern aesthetic with a white-and-brown palette.
Lakshmi’s workspace reflects her love of art, with white walls adorned with animal paintings sourced from Africa and other countries. A large bookshelf and an organised desk complete the functional yet inspiring area.
The tour also included a spacious guest bedroom, as well as a gallery of photographs that led into her daughter’s room filled with books, toys, artwork, and personal collectables. She also shows a cherished photograph of her biological mother and heirlooms that connect her to her roots.
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Experts explain that surrounding oneself with art plays a significant role in shaping identity and a sense of belonging. “Art, in its broadest sense, serves as a mirror reflecting the values, beliefs, and experiences of a culture,” Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said, adding, “In increasingly global and fast-paced urban environments, elements like traditional motifs and heritage-inspired pieces can serve as emotional anchors, helping individuals feel grounded and connected to their cultural narrative.”
Dr Krishna emphasised that the visual aesthetics of a house is directly proportional to mood and cognitive clarity. “Elements such as natural light, colour palettes, spatial organisation, and artwork can either stimulate or soothe the mind,” he said.
“Additionally, intentional design where every element has a purpose can minimise cognitive overload, allowing the brain to process information more efficiently. In this way, a thoughtfully designed home not only uplifts mood but also supports productivity, creativity, and mental balance,” Dr Krishna added.