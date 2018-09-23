Lake Como, Italy: What’s so special about Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement venue?

The destination for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy. (Source: thesilverfox_66/Instagram) The destination for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy. (Source: thesilverfox_66/Instagram)

The stage was set in Lake Como in Italy for the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, who exchanged rings with her longtime friend Anand Piramal. With B-Town’s A-listers in attendance, the engagement bash, a three-day long star-studded affair, began on Friday and ends on Sunday with a farewell party to mark the end of the event.

But what’s so special about Lake Como that turned into a venue for the engagement?

Also known as Lake Lario, it is known to attract members of the international jet-set and celebrities from all over the world because of its magnificent scenery and poetic beauty. Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Antonio Banderas, David Beckham, and Catherine Zeta-Jones own or have, at one point of time, owned villas on the shores of Lake Como.

Roughly 30 miles or so from Milan – one of the Big Four Fashion capitals of the world, it is the third-largest Italian lake, and also the deepest, at 1,345 feet.

Shaped in an upside-down Y, the lake provides for a fascinating view – a long-winding shoreline dotted with ancient villages and dainty houses – making it a perfect venue for a destination celebration. Being a resort destination of the nobles of Lombardy since the 16th Century, maybe this is exactly why Manchester United’s Chris Smalling and wife Sam Cooke tied the knot at a gorgeous villa overlooking the famous lake.

Como, apart from being blessed with gorgeous scenic beauty, also houses exemplars of modern European architecture – the Novocomum, the Giuliani Frigerio House, the Monument of the Fallen, and the former Casa del Fascio – all the work of the famous Italian architect Giuseppe Terragni.

The most spectacular of the region’s three major lakes, Lake Como has a kind of flair and sense of history that is meant to impress. No wonder the tycoons chose it as their destination!

