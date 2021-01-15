Lady Gaga’s makeup brand deletes ‘triggering’ eyeliner ad

Lady Gaga’s makeup brand Haus Laboratories has deleted its latest eyeliner ad. The ad, which was shared on Instagram, was criticised for being “triggering”.

The now-deleted video featured a micro-tip liquid eyeliner that was shown being used to draw slashes on a model’s inner arm, reported Independent.

“That’s really triggering to me to be honest…,” a social media user wrote, according to a screenshot captured by today.com. “Maybe you should reconsider how you want to present this… I’ve been through a lot and this really brings me back to when I was self-harming, and I’m only a year and a half clean.”

Some people also reportedly suggested that the brand should have included a trigger warning with the post. “I think you should use a trigger warning for self-harm on this… it really is triggering,” another person was quoted as commenting.

Neither Lady Gaga nor the makeup brand has responded to the backlash yet. Previously, the Rain on Me singer had spoken about battling PTSD and resorting to self-harm. “I like to say I used to cut as opposed to saying I am a cutter. I also used to throw myself against the wall. I used to do some horrible things to myself when I was in pain,” she had said.