scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Lady Gaga’s makeup brand deletes ‘triggering’ eyeliner ad

The now-deleted video featured a micro-tip liquid eyeliner that was shown being used to draw to slashes on a model’s inner arm

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 12:30:45 pm
lady gagaPreviously, Lady Gaga had spoken about battling PTSD and resorting to self-harm. (file)

Lady Gaga’s makeup brand Haus Laboratories has deleted its latest eyeliner ad. The ad, which was shared on Instagram, was criticised for being “triggering”.

The now-deleted video featured a micro-tip liquid eyeliner that was shown being used to draw slashes on a model’s inner arm, reported Independent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs)

“That’s really triggering to me to be honest…,” a social media user wrote, according to a screenshot captured by today.com. “Maybe you should reconsider how you want to present this… I’ve been through a lot and this really brings me back to when I was self-harming, and I’m only a year and a half clean.”

Also Read |Lady Gaga’s statement face masks have all our attention

Some people also reportedly suggested that the brand should have included a trigger warning with the post. “I think you should use a trigger warning for self-harm on this… it really is triggering,” another person was quoted as commenting.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Neither Lady Gaga nor the makeup brand has responded to the backlash yet. Previously, the Rain on Me singer had spoken about battling PTSD and resorting to self-harm. “I like to say I used to cut as opposed to saying I am a cutter. I also used to throw myself against the wall. I used to do some horrible things to myself when I was in pain,” she had said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Uttarayani Kauthig 2021: A look at the celebrations

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement