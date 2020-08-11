This LA-based nail artist has some quirky nail art ideas for you

Which one is your favourite design? (Photo: betina_goldstein/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Which one is your favourite design? (Photo: betina_goldstein/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We do not remember the last time we went to the salon for a grooming and pampering session. While we have managed to take care of our skin and hair with some DIY masks and routines, we really miss our visits to the nail salon for a nice manicure. After all, the feeling of getting your nails cleaned, trimmed and painted is immeasurable. So if you too are looking for some at-home inspiration for your nails, you are at the right place. We have the perfect inspiration for you, courtesy Betina R. Goldstein.

However, before you go on to do your nail art, get a manicure beforehand. Here’s an at-home guide for you to get your manicure game on: check it out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Jun 23, 2020 at 2:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

If you like to keep it simple without any design, these nail curations will be perfect for you. While the nails transition from one shade to another, the colour scheme remains similar. Add sleek rings in various shapes and sizes for a glamourous effect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Jan 28, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

Missing the waves or the wildlife? Why don’t you simply get them on your nails? They are minimal, sleek and certainly eye-catching. And if you are a watermelon enthusiast, the last manicure is totally meant for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Jan 16, 2020 at 7:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Jul 19, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) on Jun 18, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT

Or you can simply amp up your basic French manicure with various colours. For someone who likes it basic, these nail art designs are perfect. Here’s a French manicure hack using a band-aid. Check it out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd