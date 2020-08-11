This LA-based nail artist has some quirky nail art ideas for you

We do not remember the last time we went to the salon for a grooming and pampering session. While we have managed to take care of our skin and hair with some DIY masks and routines, we really miss our visits to the nail salon for a nice manicure. After all, the feeling of getting your nails cleaned, trimmed and painted is immeasurable. So if you too are looking for some at-home inspiration for your nails, you are at the right place. We have the perfect inspiration for you, courtesy Betina R. Goldstein.
However, before you go on to do your nail art, get a manicure beforehand. Here’s an at-home guide for you to get your manicure game on: check it out here.
Which red would you choose? Pinky to thumb: 1. @welovecoco #aranciovibrante 2. @sunniesface #ladybug 3. @welovecoco #rougeessentiel 4. @flora1761 #crimsonpeony 5. @welovecoco #richness Rings: @chanelofficial @doublemossjewelry @cartier #nailart #rednails #nails #welovecoco
If you like to keep it simple without any design, these nail curations will be perfect for you. While the nails transition from one shade to another, the colour scheme remains similar. Add sleek rings in various shapes and sizes for a glamourous effect!
Watermelon Sugar 🍉 Ruby + Black Diamond Chain Rings @doublemossjewelry —— @welovecoco LE VERNIS CAMELIA @welovecoco LE VERNIS CORALIUM #welovecoco LE VERNIS FICTION @essie #mojitomadness @essie #licorice @essie #blanc @pearnova #onepiecewonder #watermelonsugar #summer #nailart #watermelonart
Missing the waves or the wildlife? Why don’t you simply get them on your nails? They are minimal, sleek and certainly eye-catching. And if you are a watermelon enthusiast, the last manicure is totally meant for you.
Or you can simply amp up your basic French manicure with various colours. For someone who likes it basic, these nail art designs are perfect. Here’s a French manicure hack using a band-aid. Check it out here.
