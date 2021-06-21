Kylie Jenner’s ‘love for makeup’ started with an ‘insecurity’ about her lips

"I got an obsession with makeup, because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident," the 23-year-old has said. (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Our teenage years are considered to be the most impressionable years of our life. It is when our insecurities surface. And regardless of where you are in the world, teenage years tend to be somewhat similar, in terms of dealing with emotions and finding a personality.

American model, reality TV star, and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner may seem like she has everything going for her, but the 23-year-old recently revealed that she had to deal with a few insecurities when she was a teenager.

During her recent appearance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Jenner was asked by host Andy Cohen if she had any kind of insecurity about her lips growing up, which may have prompted her decision to start the globally-popular brand Kylie Cosmetics.

To this, the mother-of-one replied, “For sure. I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips.” She went on to say that she first began to feel insecure about the “size” of her lips after a boy made a negative comment when she was a teenager.

“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips’, or something like that,” Jenner revealed, adding that “from then on”, she felt that she was “unkissable”.

“Then I got an obsession with makeup, because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident,” Jenner said on the show.

In the past, too, she had opened up about using lip fillers. According to an Insider report, Jenner had first opened up about lip fillers in 2015 on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after many months of speculation that her fuller lips were a result of more than just a lip liner. She had said at the time, “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

