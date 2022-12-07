scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott face backlash after purportedly taking separate flights to same venue; see reactions

A Twitter user called Kylie Jenner a "climate change queen"

Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner news, Kylie Jenner backlash, Kylie Jenner private jet, Kylie Jenner private flight, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Travis Scott private jet, Travis Scott private flight, climate change, global warming, indian express newsKylie and Travis have two children together, and warning them about global warming, someone wrote on Reddit, "Does she not realise this is the same planet her kids have to live in, too?" (Photo: Reuters)
While they have been accused of it in the past, it seems reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, and her rapper beau Travis Scott have once again committed the gaffe of using private planes, this time taking two separate ones to the exact same venue, as is being reported.

An Independent report recently cited Twitter account ‘Celebrity Jets’ — which keeps a track of private plane usage of celebrities — as mentioning that Kylie’s private jet took off from Miami, Florida, and landed in Van Nuys, California, in roughly five hours. The following day, the account shared another screenshot to show that a trip had been made by Travis’ private plane, too, which made the exact same five-hour journey from Miami to Van Nuys.

Per the information shared by the account, the rapper’s plane used more than 13,000lbs of jet fuel and emitted 21 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Kylie’s jet required 15,663lbs of jet fuel and emitted 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Interestingly, Kylie’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian also took similar flight routes to Miami to attend Art Basel, an annual art show. On Twitter, this naturally led to some criticism. “The whole family flew in and out all on different jets,” one person tweeted.

Another user called Kylie a “climate change queen”.

On Reddit, where flight screenshots were shared in the r/KUWTK subreddit, one person asked, “Why aren’t they travelling together in the same jet if they are literally leaving the same place and going to the same destination?” Some else wrote, “How do they not feel bad for the planet?”

Kylie and Travis have two children together — four-year-old Stormi and a nine-month-old son. Warning them about global warming, someone wrote on Reddit, “Does she not realise this is the same planet her kids have to live in, too? Like fine, they obviously don’t give a f**k about anyone else, but their kids are going to suffer from global warming, too.”

Check out some of these other reactions:

Earlier this year, the two shared a photograph wherein they appeared to flaunt their wealth and show their privilege by standing between two private jets and deciding which one to take. “You wanna take mine or yours?” Kylie captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner news, Kylie Jenner backlash, Kylie Jenner private jet, Kylie Jenner private flight, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Travis Scott private jet, Travis Scott private flight, climate change, global warming, indian express news Kylie and Travis posed with their private jets (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

