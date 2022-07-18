scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

‘What about climate change?’: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott face criticism for flaunting private jets

"This is completely obnoxious and out of touch," a user commented on her post

July 18, 2022
July 18, 2022 9:40:08 pm
kylie jenner, travis scottKylie and Travis receive backlash on social media (Source: AP)

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram recently to share a love-filled monochrome picture with Travis Scott as they share a hug, standing between two private jets. Their oldest kid Stormi Webster, too, can be spotted hugging her parents.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” Kylie captioned the post. Take a look.

kylie jenner Kylie and Travis posed with their private jets (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Soon after the American billionaire posted the picture, followers were quick to call her out for not only bragging about her wealth but also showing an absolute disregard for the environment.

“Global warming who?” a user commented, sarcastically criticising Kylie for being out of touch with the reality of climate change. Another user wrote, “Whose plane should pollute the earth today?”

“But, what about combating climate change?” added another.

Many expressed their displeasure over the fact that they had to opt for eco-friendly methods to curb damage to the environment while celebrities like Kylie and Travis use private jets which are known to produce massive amounts of greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1 per cent gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” a user wrote.

Another person wrote, “Girl, what am I recycling for?”

Several others bashed Kylie for “bragging about” her wealth.

A user commented: “This is completely obnoxious and out of touch considering the current state of the economy for most of us.”

“This display of wealth is unbelievable. So detached from the common person’s struggles,” another person wrote on the photo-sharing site.

