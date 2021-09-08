Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with adorable Instagram video

Unlike her previous pregnancy, which was her first, Kylie Jenner is not afraid to share her second one with the world. The makeup mogul has shared an adorable video of finding out that she is pregnant, and then sharing the joy with her family.

The video, very sweetly, has captured moments with Travis Scott, her partner, her daughter Stormi Webster, and mother Kris Jenner. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The video begins with Kylie, 24, taking the pregnancy test to Travis — it says “pregnant”. Next, we see the rapper, 30, embracing her belly, and the couple — along with their daughter — making their way to the doctor, who confirms the pregnancy after an ultrasound.

The video montage then shifts to the exact moment that Kris finds out her daughter is expecting her second child, and that she is going to become a grandmother again. As she looks at the ultrasound photographs, she says, “This is one of the happiest days of my life”.

Kylie then shows her baby bump to the camera. The video proceeds to show a happy family dinner, presumably on the occasion of Kylie’s birthday, which was last month. More ultrasounds, heartbeats and a visibly-excited Stormi participating in it all.

In one of the shots, Kylie cradles her baby bump, looking stunning in a black ensemble, and in another, Stormi places a long and adorable kiss on her mother’s belly, to her sibling-to-be, calling it, “baby”.

This video reminds us of the one that broke the internet after Stormi was born. While Kylie Jenner’s first pregnancy was largely kept a secret, she had released a YouTube video soon after giving birth, detailing the process of her pregnancy, from finding out she was expecting, to her friends and family reacting to it.

She had welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, and Travis was believed to have been present in the delivery room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

At that time, the new mother had taken to Instagram to apologise to her fans for “keeping [them] in the dark”, saying that she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way”.

We cannot wait to see Kylie hold her little one again!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!