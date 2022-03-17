Kylie Jenner says postpartum life has ‘not been easy’ after the birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to her second child, a son, with rapper Travis Scott last month, took to Instagram stories to share her experience, stating that postpartum has not been easy this time around, as opposed to when she had her daughter Stormi in 2018.

The makeup mogul shared her vulnerabilities during a workout session.

“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” the 24-year-old said. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

She continued by saying that it has been so hard for her that she “didn’t even think [she would] make it to this workout today”, adding, “But I’m here, and I’m feeling better. So you got this.”

In the series of stories, she also comforted other people by saying “it is okay not to be okay”.

“Once I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just kept reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back’,” Kylie said.

“Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the birth of her son with an adorable black and white photo last month, suggesting that he was born on February 2, 2022. In it, she appeared to be holding the baby’s tiny balled fist.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

No official photograph of his face has been shared yet.

