Barbies, gold leaf ceilings, walk-in bar: Inside Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion

The pictures of Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion in California designed by elite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard takes us through decor that is bizarre, unreal and amazing - all at the same time. 

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion in California. (Source: Instagram/kyliejenner, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Even if most of us feel Kylie Jenner’s life is in the public eye, there are things that the social media bigwig has kept under wraps, until now. As per a report in the Architectural Digest, the 21-year-old “stepped behind the lens recently and gave fans a self-created video tour of her Hidden Hills mansion”.

From her make-up room and walk-in wardrobe to the living room, Jenner’s lavish California mansion, designed by elite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, looks picture perfect.

Take a tour of the house with us and catch a glimpse of all things real – from barbies, gold leaf ceiling, Marilyn Monroe references, giant condom sculpture, wigs, soft-toned rugs to lush carpets.

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Colour was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner told Architectural Digest. “My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”

According to a report in Harper’s Bazaar, “In her dining room (which boasts of a gold-leaf ceiling) the upholstery of chairs lining the table were custom-dyed to match shades in Kylie Cosmetics lipstick shades. And as expected, for the beauty mogul, Jenner has a next-level glam room that looks like it belongs to Elle Woods.”

What do you think about the decor?

