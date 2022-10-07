From Kylie Jenner to Lizzo, celebs who have aced the bleached eyebrow trend

That celebrities love to experiment with fashion is no news, but some take their vanity game many notches higher by playing with their makeup, hair, and well, eyebrows! As such, one trend that has been embraced by many stars and style divas — both on and off the red carpet and runway — is bleached eyebrows. Sound a bit unusual? These pictures will prove to you that it isn’t.

Most recently, we spotted Kylie Jenner acing the bleached brows look at the Paris Fashion Week. The beauty mogul, who is known for her fun take on style, was seen in a short strappy black dress that featured blue floral print. With her brows stealing all the attention, she completed the look with a pair of matching heels and bag, and brown lips. Needless to say, everything was absolutely on point.

Kylie Jenner spotted ahead of the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) Kylie Jenner spotted ahead of the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

We take a look at some of the other celebrities who also jumped on the bleached brow bandwagon.

Maisie Williams

For Met Gala 2021, Maisie Williams — known for her dark, well defined brows — decided to bleach them. The actor was seen in a short black dress that featured a long train. “Inspired by my love for the action heroines that I grew up watching; Ripley, Trinity, Sarah Connor. Last night I wore a custom, hand-embellished dress, train, corset, and matrix code bodysuit designed and made by the Reuben Selby team in London,” she captioned her pictures.

Kim Kardashian

Is there anything Kim K can’t do? Well, she certainly can pull off this trend, for starters.

Lizzo

Lizzo not only aced the trend, but also matched her hair, lips, and earrings to complete the look. We like how she sported the look with an orange off-shoulder dress which brought it all together.

Bella Hadid

It is no surprise that the supermodel carried off this look with panache and style as she walked for Haider, who she said “is not only one of my favorite designers but one of my favorite human beings I have ever had the pleasure of working with and being around.”

If you too feel inspired to bleach your brows, here’s some help from Ojas Rajani, celebrity makeup, hair and fashion stylist. “Bleaching the eyebrows can help make bushy eyebrows look better if you don’t want to thread them. The bleach is basically the colour of your skin, and it blends into your skin and makes the brows look subtle. It’s important to do it correctly though. Bleached eyebrows on the runway and the red carpet can look gothic — but for everyday, if you’re trying to avoid threading and other forms of hair removal, bleaching the additional hair around the eyebrows is a great trick.” she says.

