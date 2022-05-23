Kurt Cobain’s electric guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

May 23, 2022 7:30:12 pm
Rock icon Kurt Cobain‘s electric guitar, which he played in his band Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit music video, was auctioned for nearly $5 million.
According to Variety, the Fender Mustang electric guitar was sold to the Jim Irsay Collection of Indianapolis at Julien’s Auctions on May 22.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The guitar was auctioned for approximately $4.5 million, surpassing its original estimate of $600,000.
Best of Express Premium
View this post on Instagram
In his final interview with Guitar World, Cobain had said that the 1969 left-handed guitar was one of his favourites.
“I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them,” he said.
Apart from playing the guitar at various live concerts, the late singer-songwriter also used it for studio recording sessions of “Nevermind” and “In Utero”.
View this post on Instagram
The guitar was previously displayed at Seattle’s Experience Music Project, now known as MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture.
Cobain family will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auction to Kicking The Stigma — the Irsays’ initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma associated with these illnesses.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-