Kumkumadi: Five wonderful benefits of this age-old Ayurvedic beauty secret

Made from natural herbs and oils, kumkumadi oil, also known as kumkumadi tailam, is an Ayurvedic facial oil that works like a miracle for the skin and is considered to be one of the most renowned and age-old ayurvedic beauty secrets. It offers a complete skincare solution, from nourishing the skin, to effectively working as a facial toner, cleanser, and moisturizer.

Here are the five benefits of using kumkumadi oil in your daily skincare routine, as shared by Neha Kant, founder and director, Clovia.

Gives natural glow: A rich extract from natural/organic herbs, this ingredient plays a significant role in enhancing skin tone. An amalgamation of antioxidant and antibacterial properties help in elevating proper blood circulation and in repairing the skin cells. Red and gold saffron are the key ingredients of this oil, which further provides radiance and natural glow, making the skin look younger & brighter.

Evens out skin tone: Adding kumkumadi oil to your daily beauty regime can work wonders. A gentle massage regularly before bedtime can boost the skin composition and further brighten the complexion. Regular massage helps in regenerating skin cells and reducing signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles giving skin an instant glow.

Heals damaged and inflamed skin: Kumkumadi oil since ages is known for its antiseptic, antibacterial, and disinfectant properties. The unique and absolute blend of herbs and natural oils helps in healing wounds, infections, and scars. The soothing properties in the oil help in reducing itching, burning sensation, and rashes. A gentle massage of oil mixed with tea tree oil effectively heals damaged, inflamed skin and lightens the scars.

Reduces dark spots, pigmentation and blemishes: Natural ingredients like saffron, sandalwood, and turmeric are rich in antioxidant properties and effectively help in improving skin texture by giving radiant, clearer and nourished skin. This oil acts as a natural sun protectant against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with the incredible properties of saffron, this oil reduces dark spots, pigmentation, blemishes and gives a cleaner & brighter skin tone.

Prevents acne: Enriched with anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, Kumkumadi oil is extremely beneficial for treating skin acne and pimples. The oil works as a cleanser that helps clean the skin pores by scooping out excessive oil, dirt & grime and sheds off dead skin cells. Antibacterial properties help prevent skin infections, soothes inflammation, hence reduces acne caused due to dirt and excessive oil.