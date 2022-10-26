scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Dogs get their day at Hindu festival dedicated to them in Nepal

During the festive period, it is considered a sin to act disrespectfully to dogs and other animals that are honoured.

kukur tihar, kukur tihar nepalA dog is offered a tika on his forehead while being worshipped during the Kukur Tihar or the festival of dogs as part of Tihar celebration at Sneha’s Care, a shelter for street dogs in Lalitpur. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Dog lovers of Nepal honoured canines on Monday, putting bright orange garlands around their necks and indulging them with treats to celebrate a Hindu festival highlighting the loyalty of dogs to humans.

At a dog shelter in Lalitpur, a city on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu, volunteers, residents and tourists took part in “Kukur Tihar”, a ceremony that takes place on the second day of a five-day Hindu festival devoted to animals associated with Yamaraj, the god of death and justice.

“On the day of the Festival of Dogs, I want to convey the message that humans should show compassion and love to dogs and feed them as much as we can,” Lalitpur Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan said after honouring paralysed dogs at the Sneha Care animal shelter.

kukur tihar, kukur tihar nepal People worship a dog during the Kukur Tihar or the festival of dogs as part of Tihar celebration in Lalitpur, Nepal. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

The tradition originates in Nepal, where street dogs are prevalent and dog welfare is struggling.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

The Sneha Care shelter has around 170 dogs, some of which have been abandoned, owner Sneha Shrestha said.

“Today they are worshipped, but the next day they are being left. If they get sick, people leave them,” she said.

During the festive period, it is considered a sin to act disrespectfully to dogs and other animals that are honoured.

Advertisement
kukur tihar, kukur tihar nepal A dog with tika and flowers on its forehead after being worshipped during Kukur Tihar. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

“It is fun when we make garlands, wear them, and feed the dogs during the Festival of Dogs,” local resident Tirtha Bahadur Khatri said.

Beyond the celebrations, dog welfare is starting to receive more widespread attention in Nepal.

There are an estimated 20,000 stray dogs in the Kathmandu Valley alone, according to media reports.

Advertisement

Authorities in Pokhara have been microchipping canines, while Kathmandu’s city council has launched dog management campaigns to control the stray population.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:30:08 pm
Next Story

Kalki Koechlin: ‘Always feel strange parallel between films I do and my life’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

partial solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse 2022, solar eclipse, solar eclipse photos, solar eclipse pictures, solar eclipse in India, pictures of solar eclipse, temples shut during solar eclipse, temples closed during solar eclipse, astrology, indian express news
In pics: Check out these unmissable photos of the partial solar eclipse witnessed in India today
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement