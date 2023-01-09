Kriti Sanon shares a skincare tip she ‘learned too late in life’

Kriti Sanon is not just a phenomenal actor but is also a skincare enthusiast who constantly advocates taking consistent care of the skin. In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, she said, “You are not going to see anything magical happening on your skin in five days or even two weeks, because there is so much pollution, sunlight, sun damage, and stress.” She suggested protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and taking off all the dirt, pollution, sweat, sunscreen and makeup before hitting the bed. However, there’s one skincare tip Kriti wishes she knew sooner. Taking to her YouTube channel, the Mimi star said, “The first time we think of skincare, we take care of our face. We forget that it is connected to a neck.”

She said that our generation has something called ‘tech lines’. “These are lines here (on the neck) because we are always on our phones or iPads and the neck is always bent down,” she explained.

Kriti added that it is very important to “moisturise your neck and make sure it’s hydrated”. “Everything you put on your face, put it all the way till your décolletage. Don’t forget your neck. Otherwise, you are going to get tech lines,” she said.

Talking about the same, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said, “Tech necklines is referred to as a cosmetic condition where a person can get deep pesky neck wrinkles due to prolonged periods of screen time along with other factors like loss of collagen, ageing skin, poor skin hydration, and bad posture. In some cases, these pesky wrinkly lines can contribute to signs of skin ageing.”

She listed some ways to prevent the appearance of tech necklines.

Hydrating your skin: The first step to having healthy, glowing, and youthful skin is to keep the skin hydrated. Maintaining properly hydrated skin will prevent wrinkles throughout the face and the neck.

Using sunscreen: A good sunscreen will help protect the skin against harmful UV rays which contribute to skin dryness, wrinkles and ageing.

Limit your screen time: Minimising the amount of time spent watching a mobile screen or watching TV while in bed can significantly help prevent tech necklines.

How to treat tech necklines:

Repositioning the screen set-up: By moving your screens to the appropriate height and not having to stare down at them, over time, deepened lines will minimise.

Applying neck cream: Using a proper neck cream will help in moisturising as well as hydrating the skin to minimise the deepened lines.

Improving posture as well as sleeping position: By improving your posture or sleeping position, there will be less stress on the necklines and give them space to breathe and age at a normal pace.

