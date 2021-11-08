‘She’s always got my back, is incredibly protective’: Nupur Sanon on sister Kriti

Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of actor Kriti Sanon, is an upcoming actor and singer, best-known for the song Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. Nupur is all praise for her sister who, she says, has guided her every step of the way. But, there is another thing that she loves — food — and has previously spoken about her love for trying out various cuisines.

We caught up with Nupur after a Taco Bell India-organised Halloween party, and in an email interaction, she spoke about all the things that fill her with passion: love for Mexican cuisine, sister Kriti, and opportunities in the film industry.

Edited excerpt:

You have often spoken about your love for food. Would you call yourself a ‘foodie’?

I would definitely call myself that, and the kind of food I grew up eating used to be meals such as rajma chawal, shahi paneer and daal makhni. In short, creamy North-Indian Mughlai dishes are what I’ve grown up eating.

Which cuisine do you enjoy the most?

I love Mexican food the most; and love having burritos. Burrito bowls are something that I have really been bingeing on for a while, even at home. I prepare my own bowl with probably some guacamole, kidney beans and quinoa and a customised way of whatever fillings I want in it. I usually opt for different sauces and cheese for taste. It’s healthy and delicious.

But, there’s no particular cuisine or dish that I can pick as my absolute favourite. I love tacos and I enjoy having nachos a lot when I feel like getting a cheat meal.

Do you approve of fad diets for weight loss?

I don’t really approve of fad diets as a means towards long-term weight loss. Although, I won’t lie and say I’ve never followed one, because I thought it was a quick fix. Fad diets should be used as a quick fix only if you have a shoot or if you have an upcoming event for which you may have fewer days to prepare but I don’t agree with people taking it up as a lifestyle. It’s not something that you can do for longevity.

Do you follow a strict fitness regimen?

Yes, I do follow a regimen with some empty stomach cardio so my day starts with a black coffee. I love doing kickboxing and boxing, so I do either of these things during the day or I might do a Zumba session and get on the treadmill. I try to get in at least some amount of physical activity in a day.

When did your tryst with acting and singing begin? What do you enjoy more?

My mother made me take singing lessons when I was in school because she had seen me onstage and figured that I had musical capabilities. As any mother, she wanted to encourage her child’s potential and I happily participated. However, I never harboured dreams of having an acting career, it was co-incidental, as I had begun to take a few acting workshops and I enjoyed them. As luck would have it, a producer spotted some of my YouTube videos and called me. I was encouraged to continue and gained confidence from there on.

Are you classically trained in music?

Yes, I’m classically trained in Hindustani classical music from the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Delhi. I grew up in an academic environment where I was surrounded by culture, so it wasn’t very surprising. My mother is an associate professor at Delhi University with a PhD in physics and my dad is a chartered accountant, both very liberal. They put equal emphasis on studies and extracurricular activities and wanted us to pursue our dreams.

How was it growing up with an older sister? Any interesting anecdotes that you would like to share?

It’s almost like someone gave you your best friend and the time and priceless bond that you share with them. For me and Kriti, there are a thousand anecdotes that come to mind, I can’t really pinpoint on one but since childhood, she’s one person who’s always had my back. When we were younger and if I was bullied or pushed around at school, she would stand up for me. I remember there was a boy in the apartment building that we used to live in and he hit me, and Kriti went to his house to give him an earful and even told his mother about the incident. She’s been incredibly protective and I think she still is.

Has Kriti also guided you in Bollywood?

Yes, absolutely. She’s guided me in terms of which projects to choose, what kind of cinema would work at this point in time etc. She also shares her experiences of working with people in the industry with me and advises me every step of the way. Whether it’s work, or anything personal, I really look up to her and ask for her advice. She lets me be myself and gives me the best possible solutions and I think that’s the beauty of our bond.

What kind of films are you looking forward to working on?

There’s no particular genre to be honest, I would happily be open to any and all opportunities that come my way. As a newcomer, I don’t think I should put forth a lot of demands. But I believe I can do justice to a medic role as I have some training from before. Having said that, I want to explore everything that comes my way.

