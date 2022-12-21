Kriti Sanon reveals why she named her pet dog ‘Phoebe’

Kriti Sanon is, admittedly, an ardent dog lover and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her furry friends on social media. The actor is a pet parent to two adorable canines — Disco and Phoebe. While the former is a Bichon Frise breed, the latter, which she got home in 2020, is a toy poodle. In the latest video shared on her Youtube channel, Kriti revealed how Phoebe’s name came to be.

“Why is her name Phoebe? By the way, both the names, Disco and Phoebe, are actually given by my sister. I’ll give her that credit,” the actor said. “She is very very good with finding good names.”

Kriti added that the dog is named Phoebe because “she is a tiny bundle of happiness”. To many, the name Phoebe may remind them of Lisa Kudrow‘s iconic character in the superhit sitcom FRIENDS. The Mimi star admitted that her pet’s name is “a little bit” inspired by the same.

“I like the name Phoebe, which means radiance. She is the most radiant one in our house. Sometimes, I call her happiness because I think she can light up your day and can just make you forget all your worries and all the stresses and all the people that have irritated you during the day,” she added. “One look at her and she just looks at you and she starts playing. She can make you do cardio and yeah, she is just lovely.”

Announcing the arrival of Phoebe in January 2020, Kriti had written, “PHOEBE!! Meet the new member of our family!! She is adooorraabbbllee!! Disco has a new friend at home…girlfriend or sister — yet to be decided!”

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, too, had made a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying, “And you’ve come in my life with the right kind of love, with the warmest hands to hold, with the most honest eyes and with the licks and boops to make me smile the entire day!! I’ll give you all the love I have!! PAWMISE :”) I Woof You Phoebe!!”

