Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine

Skin is the largest organ of our body and, therefore, taking care of it religiously should be an essential part of your routine. From ensuring an adequate diet, remaining stress-free, and taking proper sleep to applying the right kind of products for your skin type – the health of your skin depends on numerous factors. If you, too, are looking to have healthy, glowing, and flawless skin, you must check out Kriti Sanon’s morning skincare routine, as shared by the actor.

“Everything that I have used on myself is something that I have researched and it’s worked for me. Do your research and try out those products to see what works for your skin,” she started out saying.

Let’s take a look at the details of her morning skincare routine:

Step 1: Face mask

“In the mornings, give your skin everything nourishing and hydrating,” Sanon said in the video. “In the day when you move out of the house, your skin is exposed to the sun and its UV rays which make it prone to sensitivity. So I prefer not to apply something which will lead to sun damage,” she added.

While her face mask nourishes her skin from the outside, she sips on a cup of hot lemon water to hydrate her body. Once the mask is absorbed well, wash your face and use microfiber towels to dap, not wipe, as “damp skin keeps your pores open and products get absorbed well,” suggested Kriti.

Step 2: Toner

Next, she uses a toner which is rich in niacinamide. It helps treat acne, rebuild healthy skin cells, and protects the skin from sun damage.

Step 3: Vitamin C serum

Vitamin C is an ingredient the actor totally swears by and ensures to apply every morning on the face, including the eyelids. “It’s brightening, fights free radicals, boosts collagen production, and acts as a natural sunscreen,” she explained.

Step 4: Moisturising SPF

“Do not miss your SPF! It is extremely important because, in the long run, sun damage is very difficult to reverse,” she said in the video. Instead of applying an SPF and a moisturiser separately, Kriti opted for a hydrating SPF which contains ceramides. “Some peptides or ceramides in your daily routine are very good,” she added.

Step 5: Lip balm

“I hate dry lips,” the actor stated, putting on a thick layer of lip balm. She suggested dapping the residue on the crow’s feet, which is the outer corner of the eye.

Concluding, Kriti shared, “Your skincare regimen should begin with products having the thinnest consistency, to ones with the thickest. It’s good to stick to watery products first and then gradually move to a moisturiser ending it with oil-based products.”

