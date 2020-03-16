Want Kriti Sanon’s emerald eye makeup look? Here’s how

We loved the actor’s jewel-toned makeup look! (Designed by Gargi Singh) We loved the actor’s jewel-toned makeup look! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Looks like 2020 is set to be all about jewel-toned eyes and we are all for this shiny trend. Kriti Sanon recently sported an emerald jewel-toned eye makeup and we loved every bit of it. Perfect for parties or even to glam up a plain outfit, this makeup look us sure to make you stand out. You could also go for monochrome makeup look by donning a colour similar to your eye makeup like Kriti, or colour-block with hues of green.

Without further ado, scroll down to know how to achieve this look.

Go for a nude lip to ace this eye makeup look. Go for a nude lip to ace this eye makeup look.

Step 1: Begin prepping your face, starting with a clean base. Now apply a hydrating moisturiser which also partially acts as a primer to help the makeup last longer.

Step 2: It is suggested that you begin with your eyes and then move on to the base. This is because often pigmented shadows have a fall-out, i.e when you swirl your eye shadow brush on the pigment and apply on your eye lids, it tends to spread, ruining your make up base.

Step 3: Begin by prepping your eyelids with an eye shadow primer. This takes care of those tiny veins and discolouration. Define your crease with a chocolate brown eye shadow. This also helps give dimension and depth to your eyes. Once that is done, take an emerald green matte eye shadow and pat it on your eye lids, softly merging it with the brown eye shadow.

Step 4: Here’s the main deal, in order to make your jewel-toned eye look stand out, you need to pack in some glam (read: glitter). Take a flat eye shadow brush and spritz it with a makeup setting spray, pack on some glitter. Spritzing it with a setting spray avoids the chunky glitter to fall-off, leading to a smoother application.

Step 5: Place the glitter in the middle and blend it out on either sides. Take a thin angular brush and complete your eye look with a hint of kohl on the bottom lash line along with the emerald green matte eye shadow

Begin with your eye makeup to prevent messing up your makeup base. Begin with your eye makeup to prevent messing up your makeup base.

Step 6: Once the eye look is in place, take a wet tissue or a Q-tip and soften any harsh edges or chunky glitter on your face. Once your base is clean, get on to perfecting it. If you are looking for an easy guide to achieve a flawless base that is not too cakey, we have you covered here.

Step 7: With the base in place, it is time to frame your face by working on your eyebrows. Here’s a little guide that will help you achieve fluffy eyebrows. In fact, you can do so with this mind-blowing hack that includes using a soap. Check it out here! Top it off with a generous dose of mascara. Here’s how you can seamlessly apply mascara.

Step 8: It is time to contour your cheeks or simply apply bronzer to add colour to your face. Here’s how you can select the perfect bronzer shade for your skin tone. Finish it off with a blush for that glow.

Do not forget the eye primer! Do not forget the eye primer!

Step 9: Finish it with a nude lipstick or a pale pink lipstick to let your eyes do all the talking.

Step 10: Set your makeup in place with a setting spray and you are good to go!

