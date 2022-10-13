Kriti Sanon offers advice on being kind: ‘Be nicer to yourself than you are to others’

From Kahlil Gibran comparing kindness to snow which “beautifies everything it covers” to Robert Green Ingersoll calling it sunshine “in which virtue grows” – we grow up hearing the need, importance, and significance of practising this quality. However, more often than not, kindness is usually talked about with respect to our behaviour towards others. No wonder, we miss out on being kind and empathetic to the most important person in our life – ourselves!

Emphasising the same, Kriti Sanon posted an important message on World Mental Health Day. “You know what, the truth is that the one person you talk to the most, you listen to the most, and the one whose words affect you the most is you!” “So be kind, be gentle to yourself, in your head,” she continued.

Highlighting that we often offer kindness to others but forget to bestow ourselves with the same, the actor added, “When we talk to a friend or even a stranger, we make sure we don’t say something rude, mean, demotivating.”

“But, we never think that way when we talk to ourselves. We are constantly taking our faults, constantly saying something negative. ‘Oh, I got a pimple today’, ‘Are my arms looking fat?’, ‘I don’t think I can do this’, ‘Oh, I could have done this better’, and so on,” the Mimi actor said.

She concluded by asking everyone to be “nicer to yourself than you are to others”.

In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Dr Deepak Raheja, senior psychiatrist, psychologist, and director at Hope Care India, had stressed the benefits of being kinder to yourself. “It is given to understand that individuals who are kind to themselves and who engage in the daily practice of being positive through mindfulness would have higher self-esteem as opposed to others,” he said.

“Being able to regulate emotions and talk one out of one’s negative thought process is the hallmark of a progressive headspace that helps people to move towards self-actualisation,” Dr Raheja added.

