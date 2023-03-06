‘Take a moment to love, live, and just be’: Kriti Sanon urges everyone to ‘slow down’

In our constant race to be better, do better, and achieve more, we are constantly running against time. So much so that often, we hardly have time to relax, sit by ourselves, and simply be. But, this constant rut can wreak havoc on our peace of mind, making it extremely important to slow down at regular intervals. Emphasising something similar, Kriti Sanon scribbled some motivating lines, urging everyone to ‘slow down’.

“While you chase one dream after the other in this race called life, where time doesn’t stop and the heart always wants more, take a moment to slow down, to breathe,” she said in a video, shared on her official YouTube Channel. “To just soak in the sun and watch it beautifully set.”

When noises around you get too heavy, it’s essential to take a break. “Unplug the noise and just hear the wind,” the actor said, asking everyone to walk with no purpose. “Take a moment to just walk with no purpose. To smile for no reason,” she added.

As we constantly move forward, we fail to notice how far we have come from where we started. Taking that into account is what Kriti preaches next. “Just look back at how far you’ve come,” she said, concluding by saying, “Take a moment to love, to live, and to just be.”

This isn’t the first time the 32-year-old has highlighted the need to slow down and be kinder to oneself. In an earlier video, she said, “You know what, the truth is that the one person you talk to the most, you listen to the most, and the one whose words affect you the most is you!” “So be kind, be gentle to yourself, in your head,”

“But, we never think that way when we talk to ourselves. We are constantly taking our faults, constantly saying something negative. ‘Oh, I got a pimple today’, ‘Are my arms looking fat?’, ‘I don’t think I can do this’, ‘Oh, I could have done this better’, and so on,” the Mimi actor said.

Kriti concluded by asking everyone to be “nicer to yourself than you are to others”.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!