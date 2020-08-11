Krishna Janmashtami 2020 jhula decoration ideas: Best Janmashtami jhula design images, and photos

Janmashtami 2020 Jhula Decoration Ideas: Here are some unique and creative ideas to help you get started. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Janmashtami 2020 Jhula Decoration Ideas: Here are some unique and creative ideas to help you get started. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Janmashtami 2020 Jhula Decoration Images, Ideas: It is that time of the year when Lord Krishna, also lovingly known as Kanha, Murali and Laddu Gopal, is welcomed home and the auspicious day is celebrated as Janmashtami. People across the country celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with midnight chants and prayers. And a pertinent attraction of the festival is the jhula that people set up to welcome Lord Krishna into their homes.

From a simple one to a massively decorated piece, people use all their creativity to design jhulas for the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day is especially important for couples looking to have children as they pray to the almighty for their little bundle of joy. It is also said that Lord Krishna bestows abundance on those who observe the festival. So, if you are all set to celebrate the holy birth on August 11-12 this year, here are simple jhula decoration ideas that we thought will add to the fervour.

How about springing some little surprises for little Krishna?

Here’s what you can do.

You can design this simple peacock style cradle. All you need are peacock features, peacock cutouts, blue velvet cloth and a some basic craft items.

See how it is done here.

Feeling a little experimental and in the mood of using discarded materials? Recycle discarded pens to make this easy jhula. Here’s how it can be done.

Make the classic jhula with velvet cloth and craft items like acrylic colours, mirrors and glue. Learn to make it like a pro with this video here.

Did you know you can use newspapers to make a jhula? With just a few craft items, you can decorate a DIY jhula in the most lavish way possible. Here’s how.

Have wooden jhulas at home? Here’s how you can beautify them with simple DIY items.

Which one would you like to try?

