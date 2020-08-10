Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance, and importance

Janmashtami 2020 Date in India: This year, it will be held on August 11-12. (File photo) Janmashtami 2020 Date in India: This year, it will be held on August 11-12. (File photo)

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Also popularly known as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sharavan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will begin August 11, with many people also likely to celebrate it the next day.

On the auspicious occasion, people enact dance-dramas based on the life of Krishna according to Bhagavata Purana, sing devotional songs throughout midnight and fast through the day. The most noteworthy celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, besides other parts of the country.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami 2020 Date: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2020?

As per the Hindu tradition, Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month. Immediately after his birth, his father Vasudeva Anakadundubhi took Krishna across the Yamuna river to save him from uncle King Kansa and gave him to his foster parents in Gokul, Nanda and Yashoda. Legend goes that Kansa’s sister Devaki’s eighth son was prophesied to kill the cruel king. So Kansa locked Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison and started killing their sons one by one until Krishna was born.

On Janmashtami, therefore, idols of infant Krishna are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. The devotees then break their fast and share foods and sweets.

Read| Janmashtami Vrat recipes: From sabudana kheer to akhrot kebab, here’s a ready guide

Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight. The ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. Here are the pooja timings of Janmashtami 2020, according to drikpanchang.com:

Janmashtami tithi- August 11 (Ashtami tithi will begin on 09:06 am on August 11 and end at 11:16 am on August 12)

Nishita (midnight) puja time – August 12, 12:21 am to 01:06 am

Dahi handi – August 12

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd