Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Live Updates: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birthday

Many events take place to mark the important occasion including dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana (such as Rasa lila or Krishna Lila).

Happy Janmashtami to all of you. (Source: File Photo)

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Celebration Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated as Janmashtami in India. It is being celebrated today across India with much fervour. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, it is an important Hindu festival as it is believed that Krishna was born in a dungeon in Mathura where his parents were imprisoned. Owing to a threat to his life, he was swiftly and surreptitiously taken to Gokul to be raised by his foster parents.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is said to be celebrated on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha. Many events take place to mark the important occasion including dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana (such as Rasa lila or Krishna Lila), devotional singing through the midnight when Krishna was born, fasting (upavasa), a night vigil (ratri jagaran), and a festival (mahotsava) on the following day.

It is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, along with major Vaishnava and non-sectarian communities found in Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and all other states of India.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes the country

Dahi Handi is celebrated in Mumbai with much fervour. (Source: File Photo)

Hindus across the world take great joy in enacting the different segments from the life of Lord Krishna. While some indulge in devotional singing, others revel in the customary Dahi Handi act that unfurls on the day. Dahi Handi is also celebrated with a lot of pomp and drama- loud DJs, crazy rain dance and what always steals the limelight, a Dahi Handi contest.

If you have ever witnessed Janmashtami in Mumbai, you would know that the streets are owned by govindas on the day of Dahi Handi.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna and his friends used to form human pyramids to break pots hung from the ceilings of neighbourhood houses in order to steal curd and butter in Vrindavan, a village in Uttar Pradesh. To keep up with that tradition on this day, youngsters, called govindas, attempt to break the dahi handi by forming human pyramids.

 

 

 

