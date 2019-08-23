Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Live Updates: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birthday

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Celebration Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated as Janmashtami in India. It is being celebrated today across India with much fervour. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, it is an important Hindu festival as it is believed that Krishna was born in a dungeon in Mathura where his parents were imprisoned. Owing to a threat to his life, he was swiftly and surreptitiously taken to Gokul to be raised by his foster parents.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is said to be celebrated on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha. Many events take place to mark the important occasion including dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana (such as Rasa lila or Krishna Lila), devotional singing through the midnight when Krishna was born, fasting (upavasa), a night vigil (ratri jagaran), and a festival (mahotsava) on the following day.

It is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, along with major Vaishnava and non-sectarian communities found in Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and all other states of India.