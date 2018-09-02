Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Songs: Sway to the tune of these melodious numbers

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Play these songs to relive the magic of Janmashtami. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Play these songs to relive the magic of Janmashtami. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Songs: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami is a religious festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. For all Krishna devotees, it is one of the biggest festivals and this year, it falls on September 2. If you’re also celebrating, then here are a few songs you can play to add to the festive spirit.

Machh gaya shor: Khuddar

One of the most popular Janmashtmi numbers, this song features Amitabh Bachchan breaking a dahi handi and dancing alongside Parveen Babi. The groovy tune of this song makes it ideal to play during the celebrations.

Bada Natkhat Hai Ye: Amar Prem

In the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, this song from the 1972 movie, Amar Prem, talks about the love between Krishna and his mother Yashodha. Music director, RD Burman considered this song as his ‘best music lesson ever’.

Vo Kisna Hai : Kisna

From the movie Kisna, starring Vivek Oberoi and Isha, this song made to the top of the charts around the time of its release. Udit Narayan and Madhushree sang this perfect fusion of classic and folk and it is a must play in the praise of Krishna.

Radha Kaise Na Jale: Lagaan

How can Janmashtami ever be complete without a dollop of Radha-Krishna playfulness and this song from Lagaan is also a great choice to dance to. Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle create magic with their melodious voices.

Yashomati Maiyya Se: Satyam Shivam Sundaram

This is a devotional song sung by Lata Mangeshkar with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, who also won the Filmfare Best Music Director Award for it. Padmini Kolhapure pays tribute with her adorable act in this song.

Go Go Go Govinda: OMG Oh My God

It is a high-voltage song composed by Himesh Reshammiya. This total riot tune features Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva dancing to the beats. Though it is not an original song, it has a festive touch to it.

So, how are you celebrating this Janmashtami? Let us know in the comments section below.

