Krishen Khanna, Sabyasachi Mukherjee honoured with new art awards

Veteran artist Krishen Khanna, art collector Kiran Nadar and ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee are the eminent personalities honoured at the inaugural HELLO! India Art Awards here on Monday.

The awards, aimed to precede the India Art Fair every year, felicitated and appreciated the works of both established artists and upcoming talent. It handpicked three ‘legends of art’, honouring them for their “inimitable body of work”.

While nonagenarian Khanna was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award, Nadar and Mukherjee received the ‘Art Patron of the Year’ and ‘Sustained Promotion of Arts and Culture’ awards on the occasion.

“India and its people have inherited a very prolific art legacy which is kept alive both by talented artists and the ecosystem that supports them. As an art sensitive magazine, we felt the need to recognize this realm of creative expression,” said Avarna Jain, chairperson editorial board of ‘HELLO! India’ magazine.

The winners were decided by a four-member jury, comprising Bengaluru-based art collector Abhishek Poddar, noted art historian Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, founder of the Devi Art Foundation Lekha Poddar and art expert Rahaab Allana.

It recognised nine winners in categories handpicked by the jury: ‘Best Art-based Initiative during the Pandemic’ (ABR Circle), ‘Young Artist of the Year’ (Divya Singh), ‘Artist Book of the Year’ (‘Why can’t bras have buttons’ by Indu Antony), ‘Collaboration of the Year’ (The Barbil Project), ‘Public Art Initiative’ (Mandeep Raikhy), ‘Curator of the Year’ (Bose Krishnamachari), ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ (Sanjan Mani), ‘Exhibition of the Year’ (Lokame Tharavadu, which translates to ‘The World is One Family’) and ‘Critical Voice of the Year’ Baaraan Ijlal).

“Going forward the HELLO! India Art Awards wants to make a positive impact in enriching the art, the artist and the industry through initiatives, grants, residencies and art camps,” said the organisers in a statement.

