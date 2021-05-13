scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Kris Jenner wrote Kim Kardashian a 20-page letter on her 40th birthday

Kris Jenner wrote a letter to Kim Kardashian to express how she felt about her daughter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 3:00:42 pm
kris jenner, kim kardashianKris Jenner revealed in a podcast recently that she wrote a long letter to her daughter Kim. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

On Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, mom Kris Jenner gave her a precious gift — a 20-page letter; she revealed while speaking on the At Home with Linda & Drew Scott podcast.

I love writing ‘long’ letters, she said. “I always thought I would write my kids a letter, but you know, it’s really very time-consuming, because I write really long letters and I hadn’t written one in a really long time,” she was quoted as saying by People.

On Kim’s birthday, Kris decided to sit down and write a “beautiful letter about how I felt about her,” the 65-year-old mother revealed. She said it took her “a couple hours”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kris also wrote letters for daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Her kids Rob and Khloé Kardashian are next. “Anyway, I’m almost done with the six letters,” Kris further added.

Also Read |Kim Kardashian to launch her own skincare line?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris went on to recommend that everyone write letters to their loved ones while they still can. “If I would give anybody any advice, it would be to write a letter to a child or a parent or somebody who’s really meant so much in your life, that you just need to get that said, so that they have that,” she expressed.

