People are loving Kourtney Kardashian’s unedited thong bikini photo; here’s why

Whenever we talk about positive body image, we look towards celebrities who have embraced their flaws and talk openly about being more accepting of their bodies. In the recent past, many people have come to accept that society burdens them with unreasonable standards of beauty, and no matter how much one tries to check all boxes, it is not — and never will be — enough.

This is why it is important to defy these notions and celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes. Fans were pleasantly surprised when reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian dropped a picture on the Instagram page of Poosh — her lifestyle guide and website — wherein she wore a thong bikini, and kept the photograph unedited and untouched.

Meaning, the 42-year-old flaunted her body as is, including the cellulite.

The swimsuit photo of the star’s back was posted to promote an article about getting an “instant butt lift” by doing Pilates. And because just like her sisters, Kourtney, too, is no stranger to posting pictures in bikinis, her fans quickly noticed this one was different. It did not appear edited or airbrushed in any manner.

They instantly wrote encouraging things.

“Ok finally an unedited kardashian 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” one person commented, and another wrote: “Unedited, omg I love her❤️”

“Way to empower the natural women body!! Love this 🙌❤️,” one more person wrote.

“I love that the little dimples were kept! Its so natural and so beautiful 😍,” another added.

The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters had previously shared that she had gained weight in the pandemic. According to a People report, Kourtney had shared in a Poosh YouTube video that a fan had asked how she protects her mental health from cyber-bullying. She had referenced an incident wherein she had shut down an Instagram user after they commented that she looked pregnant in her bikini photos.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body’. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently, and that’s my body, and I’m proud of it so that’s how I respond to the negative comments.”

Some time ago, Khloe Kardashian had shared pictures from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, and had posted a few pictures, including that of a close-up of her sandy upper thigh and backside, in a Good American purple bikini. “I love my stripes,” she had captioned the picture, referring to her stretch marks.

