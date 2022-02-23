Kourtney Kardashian’s new manicure includes Travis Barker’s inked initials; see pictures

Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker do not shy away from packing some PDA from time to time, sharing their love with fans on social media. The couple got engaged recently, and pictures from the dreamy beach proposal were also shared on Instagram for the world to see.

According to reports, the two are now also planning their wedding. Kourtney recently took to Instagram to share a stylish picture of her nails, which had Travis’ initials ‘TB’ on them.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared photos of her manicure on Instagram stories, giving a nod to the love she has for her musician boyfriend. In them, the 42-year-old flaunted her bloody-red almond-shaped nails which had the initial ‘T’ inked on the ring finger.

She also tagged celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon on the picture, which also showed a glass of green tea on which her fingers rested. “a “t” and a “tea” (sic), the text read.

In another photo, which was a more closeup shot of her fingers, the reality TV star flaunted the letter B on one of her other fingers, completing the initials for the Blink-182 drummer.

Earlier this month, the nail artist had taken to Instagram to reveal that the manicure was a part of Valentine’s Day celebrations. “Hand painted I used: #lk016 red #lkpaintinggel black,” the caption read.

Prior to this, Kourtney had also flaunted a special TB-pendant necklace.

Let’s just say, she wants the world to know how much she is in love with the 46-year-old musician, and we are not complaining!

