Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox accused of copying poses for SKIMS campaign photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, who are steadily becoming the latest celeb BFFs, recently did a racy photoshoot, and the pictures were first shared on social media by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

While people poured in with appreciative comments, it was brought to everyone’s attention that the fashionable photoshoot may have, in fact, been copied.

So what happened?

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS was behind the risqué photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the Transformers actor, who posed for multiple photos in their undergarments. An apple was involved, and so were cherries. In one of the photos, Kourtney and Megan stood in embrace, with an apple between their mouths. In another, Kourtney appeared to be feeding her friend a cherry.

An Independent report states that soon after the campaign photos were shared on social media, one Kristen Noel Crawley pointed out the similarities between the cherry photo and a previous photoshoot involving model and former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele and model Tanaya Henry.

Per the report, Crawley is understood to be a former friend of the Kardashians. In a now-unavailable Instagram story, she posted photos from the previous shoot with Michele and Henry, in which the women are seen dressed in lingerie, feeding each other cherries, much like the SKIMS pictures.

Oop! Draya Michele with a repost saying Black women are the blueprint after Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian did a similar pose as she & model Tanaya Henry in a recent Skims campaign 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMBxaOIf0w — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 22, 2021

“Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it,” Crawley captioned the post, tagging Michele and Henry. Interestingly, it was later shared by Michele herself, who reposted it to her own Instagram Stories.

But, neither SKIMS nor the Kardashians, or even Megan for that matter, have addressed, acknowledged, or commented on the similarities between the photoshoots.

What do you think?

