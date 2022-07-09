scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘finest work’ is the tattoo she made on Travis Barker’s arm; know what it is

Previously, the Blink-182 drummer had got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his arm.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 8:04:12 am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Travis Barker, who was recently hospitalised for seven days reportedly due to pancreatitis, is back home and “feeling much better”.

The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian last month, had taken to Twitter to write: “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. Grateful for so much.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Looks like the musician is now spending quality time at home, a glimpse of which was shared by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on Instagram. The 43-year-old celebrity shared a moment with Travis in which she also revealed “some of my finest work”. Wondering what it is?

The musician, who has numerous tattoos added another one to his kitty — inked by Kourtney. In the picture, one can see a ‘K’ tattooed next to a heart icon. The musician, too, re-posted the picture on his Instagram handle.

Tattoo Travis Barker Travis Barker reposted the picture oh his handle (Source: Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram)

Previously, he had got Kourtney’s lips tattooed on his arm. Travis’ tattoo artist Scott Campbell also posted pictures of the final design, confirming that it was indeed Kourtney’s lips; the massive scorpion is a symbol of the punk rocker’s zodiac sign. The caption read, “Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two.”

Also Read | |Expert busts three common myths around cleansing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by scott campbell (@scottcampbell) 

Looks like Kourtney has been trying her hand at tattooing for a while now. Last year, she had shared a photo wherein she was seen making a tattoo on Travis’ hand. “I tattoo”, she wrote while showing off the romantic words, “I love you” tattooed on him.

Also Read | |From skincare tips to favourite artwork: Alaya F reveals it all

The drummer had also shared a video of his tattoo-making process while flaunting his tattoo, ” You’re so cool”, last year.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: All the times Neetu Kapoor proved that family comes first
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement