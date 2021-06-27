scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian debuts diamond-encrusted fangs; take a look

Kourtney has shared a series of pictures which speak of her love for the veneers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 4:16:29 pm
Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian news, Kourtney Kardashian diamond fangs, Kourtney Kardashian veneers, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, indian express newsKourtney is not the only Kardashian who has a liking for dental accessories. Previously, her sister Kim had flaunted an opal birthstone grill. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

In keeping with the trend of adding encrusted and unique dental veneers, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kourtney, has added two of them to her canine teeth, making her look like a stylish vampire who loves all things diamond.

The diamond-encrusted fangs may have cost her a bomb, but its price, as of now, remains unknown. Kourtney, 42, has shared a series of pictures which speak of her love for the veneers. In fact, some of the pictures also feature her beau Travis Barker.

While in some of them she is seen posing for the camera wearing a vintage black lace Dior bra with green silk detailing, in others, she has been captured wearing the fangs with a black mini dress which has an asymmetrical hemline.

 

“Who is she,” Kourtney has captioned the post, to which Barker has replied with, “My vampire”.

ALSO READ |Post Malone gets a new smile with 12-carat diamond fangs; can you guess the price?

Kourtney is not the only Kardashian who has a liking for dental accessories. Previously, her younger sister Kim Kardashian, too, had flaunted an opal birthstone grill. The reality television star and entrepreneur had shared a picture of her teeth, encrusted with the jewel which, it is believed, is a new addition to her accessory/jewellery collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The grill was designed to cover eight teeth on her lower jaw, featuring blingy opal stones with a dash of colours like pink, blue, yellow, and green on each tooth. The gemstones are also outlined with diamonds, making them an expensive accessory.

What do you think of these veneers?

