scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian criticised after 10-year-old daughter Penelope shares makeup routine

Several users also defended Penelope and said that it is not "a big deal"

Kourtney KardashianKourtney Kardashian gets slammed for letting her daughter explore makeup at such a young age (Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian, who was recently in news for flying commercial with Travis Barker days after her sister Kylie Jenner was slammed for flaunting her private jet, is now at the receiving end of criticism after her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick shared her makeup routine on TikTok.

In the now-deleted video, Penelope — Kourtney’s daughter with ex Scott Disick, starts by wearing a pink headband. Next, she prepares her skin by applying a serum before putting on concealer and blending it with a beauty blender. Finally, she finishes off her routine by applying eye shadow, mascara, and lip gloss.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As expected, netizens were left flabbergasted and found her “too young” to be experimenting with makeup.

“Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women I didn’t even think about using make-up until I was 16 years old,” a Twitter user wrote, expressing her displeasure over Kourtney allowing her daughter to explore cosmetics at such a young age.

Several users pointed out that this is more than a little girl playing with makeup. “This is a child trying to compete with all the other women around her: ‘Looks and body is the most important thing in life’,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Do these kids ever study?”

ALSO READ |Kajal Aggarwal opens up about suffering from ‘massive mom’s guilt’

Several users also defended Penelope and said that it is not “a big deal”.

“So people are mad that Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter was playing with makeup.. like her aunt isn’t a brand owner. Plus, when you are young, it’s literally not a big deal. It’s something fun,” a user wrote.

Another commented: “Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girl’s love for makeup. Worry about yourself.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:50:51 pm
Next Story

Tharoor tests waters, calls for ‘free and fair’ contest for Cong chief’s post with ‘several candidates’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Be black and be proud … Don’t let world decide beauty: Serena Williams

Be black and be proud … Don’t let world decide beauty: Serena Williams

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift to Lizzo, check out the best fashion moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement