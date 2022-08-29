Kourtney Kardashian criticised after 10-year-old daughter Penelope shares makeup routine

Kourtney Kardashian, who was recently in news for flying commercial with Travis Barker days after her sister Kylie Jenner was slammed for flaunting her private jet, is now at the receiving end of criticism after her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick shared her makeup routine on TikTok.

In the now-deleted video, Penelope — Kourtney’s daughter with ex Scott Disick, starts by wearing a pink headband. Next, she prepares her skin by applying a serum before putting on concealer and blending it with a beauty blender. Finally, she finishes off her routine by applying eye shadow, mascara, and lip gloss.

As expected, netizens were left flabbergasted and found her “too young” to be experimenting with makeup.

“Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women I didn’t even think about using make-up until I was 16 years old,” a Twitter user wrote, expressing her displeasure over Kourtney allowing her daughter to explore cosmetics at such a young age.

I wonder when she’ll start following in her aunts’ footsteps and have plastic surgery to look like Kim 🙄 — Dr. S (@DemocratinAZ) August 27, 2022

Several users pointed out that this is more than a little girl playing with makeup. “This is a child trying to compete with all the other women around her: ‘Looks and body is the most important thing in life’,” a user wrote.

Oh god… it’s spreading to the children. Someone call the CDC! — JosephSchultz (@Joe_Bob_Schultz) August 27, 2022

Another tweeted: “Do these kids ever study?”

Several users also defended Penelope and said that it is not “a big deal”.

“So people are mad that Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter was playing with makeup.. like her aunt isn’t a brand owner. Plus, when you are young, it’s literally not a big deal. It’s something fun,” a user wrote.

yall blame kourtney kardash for her daughter’s pressure to be perfect, do u not remember being that age? — sprout mom🌱 (@camcaffreyy) August 28, 2022

Another commented: “Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girl’s love for makeup. Worry about yourself.”

