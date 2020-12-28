Kourtney Kardashian shares article on what it means to be ‘autosexual’ on Poosh

The article lists things which can make a person feel desirous of themselves, like "washing yourself lovingly in the bath" or "dancing in the mirror in a cute outfit". (Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an article about being autosexual on Poosh, a lifestyle website. Titled ‘Are You Low Key Autosexual?‘ the article begins with: “Are you autosexual? The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little.”

In the recently-published article, Casey Tanner, a therapist, writer, and founder of QueerSexTherapy, defines autosexuality as “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism”. “A prime example of this is simply women in general. While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy. But it’s not just about the ladies,” the article, which simply has ‘Poosh’ as its byline, continues.

“Tanner tells us that “like most human characteristics, autosexuality is a spectrum—and the majority of us are on it! Some may identify as exclusively autosexual, in which case they might consider autosexuality their sexual orientation. Most people, however, incorporate autosexuality into a larger sexual repertoire that also includes being turned on by partnered sex.” ”

The piece further states that masturbation is the most obvious example of autosexuality, but it can also extend into “feeling a longing or desire for oneself”.

“This might mean wearing sexy lingerie, even if your partner hardly gives it a second glance. It could mean doing your hair and makeup so that you feel good and turned on, even when you’ve been in a long-term monogamous relationship and the other party hardly notices.”

The article then lists other such things which can make a person feel desirous of themselves, like “washing yourself lovingly in the bath” or “dancing in the mirror in a cute outfit”.

A quick online search will reveal that “autosexuality means people are more attracted to themselves than to others and may prefer masturbation to sex with a partner.”

According to a report in The Independent, Kourtney had launched Poosh in 2019 as a “modern guide to living your best life”, which many have compared to actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Poosh features articles on health and wellness, lifestyle and entertainment, along with a shopping section.

