Korean skincare: Why tea tree oil is a must have ingredient

Tea tree oil is a popular choice for treating acne because of its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It’s thought to calm redness, swelling, and inflammation. It may even help to prevent and reduce acne scars, leaving you with smooth, clear skin. Tea tree smells sharp, tangy and medicinal, purifies the skin.

Tea tree oil is an essential oil fractionated from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant, found in Australia. The oil possesses many qualities that are proven beneficial for the skin. It is also said to be antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and has antifungal properties.

It is excessively used as an ingredient in numerous skin creams especially among Korean skincare products, nail products, massage oils, face washes and even hair products.

“Tea tree oil is said to have an antiseptic ability which is why it is recommended as an alternative to many conventional medicated treatments and skin products – this plant-based oil is considered equally effective and does not have any harsh side effects. It can be used to treat conditions and symptoms that affect skin, nails and hair. It is also sometimes used as a deodorant, insect repellent or mouthwash. It can also treat skin conditions and improve the overall appearance of the skin”, explains Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director, Innisfree India.

From treating acne to wound-healing Tea Tree oil has got you covered. It has the following benefits:

Dry Skin and Eczema

Tea tree oil has a soothing quality, it reduces itching and irritation in the skin. It cools down and soothes the skin providing hydrated skin. It also helps heal infections that cause itchy skin.

Reduce Inflammation

The anti-inflammatory quality of this essential oil helps to relieve irritated skin. It also reduces redness and swelling. However, rather than using pure tree oil it is always advised to apply it with a carrier to treat inflammation.

Treats Acne

Tea Tree Oil is a popular ingredient for treating acne because it has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It calms and soothes the skin, reduces redness, swelling and inflammation too.

It also prevents and reduces acne scars, leaving a smooth and clear skin.

Psoriasis

Tree oil has not been very popular when it comes to treating Psoriasis, however, it is proved to be a good natural solution to treat symptoms of psoriasis, infection and while boosting immunity.

Removal of skin tags

Skin tags are tiny flesh-coloured growth in the skin. Though they are considered harmless, but they can be difficult to remove. However, it is proven that Tea Tree Oil diluted with water or any carrier can be used to reduce and remove skin tags

