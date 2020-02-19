Korean skincare: Know the key ingredients of the beauty regimen

Did you know they use snail mucin in their products? (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Did you know they use snail mucin in their products? (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

With the industry growing enormously in popularity, we have mentioned the famed Korean skincare routine and the trends surrounding K-beauty. It’s known to be gentle and engineered to give astonishing results. And after all this time, we can safely bet that Koreans are worthy experts when it comes to achieving beautiful or ‘glass’ skin. But there’s a lot that goes into the products that help you achieve the skin of your dreams. So today, we focus on the root of Korean beauty, i.e ingredients. Well, it may sound crazy, but remember snail products? They’re still going and we are big fans of trying anything once.

Without further ado, we mention the top five ingredients.

Snail mucin

Snail mucin

Snail mucin is a star ingredient when it comes to Korean beauty. Don’t worry, it doesn’t comprise of the actual snail itself; the ingredient is basically the thick liquid it leaves behind. Derived from the slimy snail, it is full of hyaluronic acid peptides that deliver hydration. In fact, it is a major source of glycolic acid and works wonders in protecting and healing skin from wrinkles and fine lines. It’s also great for acne-prone skin due to its antimicrobial properties.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant, doing wonders with holding moisture. Although it occurs naturally in our body, with age it recedes and that’s when we all need our dose. It is rich in antioxidants and can help protect the skin from dust and pollution. Frequent application, by applying it topically with a serum or lotion, ensures your skin is able to retain water. As a result, your skin looks soft and supple, the ultimate aim of K-beauty.

Ginseng

Ginseng

Ginseng was a key ingredient in East Asian herbal medicine, and of course it had to make it to the renowned world of K-beauty. This plant extract boasts multiple beauty benefits like keeping your face protected against UV radiation-induced skin damage and also suppresses collagen reduction, in turn, minimising wrinkles. Ginseng-infused skincare is a great way to get glowing skin as it banishes parched skin, especially when the temperature dips.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera

This all-natural gel is a blessing and no wonder it is a part of Korean beauty too. Enriched with healing and medicinal properties, this gooey superhero can heal frostbites, cold sores and acne. It is moisturising and while it contains both Vitamin C and E, it also soothes skin irritation and sunburns.

Cactus

Cactus

Yes, you read it right. Cactus is also included in Korean skincare products, and trust us, is having a major moment. This is because cactus oil and extract bind hydration and the oil easily seeps into the skin making it look plump without your skin feeling heavy. It contains omega-6, flavonoids and beta-carotene imparting nourishing benefits.

