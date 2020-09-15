Korean skincare: This simple beauty hack is the key to long-lasting makeup

Would you like to try this hack? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

People with oily skin know how hard it is to make their makeup stay on for longer periods of time. Yes, there are some techniques like ‘baking’ that makeup enthusiasts swear by for the same, but it may, at times, not yield the desired results. So what if we tell you that we are here with a simple hack that will come to your rescue on humid, long days. Can you take a wild guess at what we may be talking about?

Well, much like the answer to so many other skincare woes, we are here with a simple Korean hack. It might seem crazy, but trust us it works and that’s exactly why we are sharing it with you.

Check out the hack below.

Jamsu technique

Jamsu which roughly translates to ‘diving’, is a popular Korean beauty hack that is perfect for the humid weather as it not only makes your makeup stay on for longer but also gives it a matte effect without letting your skin feel dry. It is especially good for days when the weather is humid.

All you have to do is dunk your face in a bowl filled with ice water, wait for 10-15 seconds and then pat it dry very gently. Sounds cool, right? But, you have to dunk your face into the water after applying makeup!

Here’s how you can try the Jamsu technique

Make sure your face is moisturised thoroughly and then apply your foundation and concealer.

Blend it with a damp beauty blender, and then set your face with a powder using a fluffy brush. Check out this easy guide to get a flawless base. Once your base makeup is in place, it is time to try the hack!

Take a large bowl with ice water and dip your face in it. Make sure you have a headwrap on so that your hair doesn’t get wet.

Make sure you don’t dip your face in the water for more than 15 seconds. Remember, the drier your skin type, the lesser should be the amount of time you immerse your face in the water.

Will you try this hack?

