Why hyaluronic acid should be an essential part of your skincare routine

Many dermatologists recommend products which have hyaluronic acid as it helps relieve dryness, leaving your skin feeling completely nourished. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a carbohydrate molecule and a natural component of the skin. A type of sugar the body makes naturally, it has a unique capacity to bind and retain water molecules.

Hyaluronic acid is best used for skin hydration. This ingredient has tiny molecules that can easily penetrate into the skin and help lock in the moisture. So it’s not surprising that it’s already a common ingredient in moisturisers. But it can also be found in facial serums and sprays to increase hydration between layers of skincare products or during the day for a refreshing treat.

What hyaluronic acid does to the skin:

* Makes it supple: Hyaluronic acid supplements can help the skin look and feel more supple. As we age, our natural hyaluronic acid level depletes, which results in loss of moisture content.

* Reduces signs of ageing: Regular use of products with hyaluronic acid has been found to improve the appearance of wrinkles. This ingredient is effective in reducing the signs of ageing.

* Tightens skin: Hyaluronic acid is not going to replace elastin, but can help with making the skin appear tighter. As it fills the skin with moisture, it helps firm facial contours for a more youthful appearance.

* Stimulates skin cell regeneration: While it won’t speed up the cell renewal process, hyaluronic acid does help promote skin cell regeneration by offering extra hydration and barrier protection to the skin. This naturally leads to healthier cells and a more vibrant complexion.

Hyaluronic acid can enhance moisture content beyond comparison. It hydrates the skin and prevents moisture evaporation. It also revitalises the outer surface layers of the skin, so it looks and feels softer, smoother and radiantly hydrated. This instantly improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

