This Korean skincare step could really change your beauty game

Over the years, if there is one thing we have learnt, it is that skincare is serious. Much like success, there is no shortcut to achieving healthy and glowing skin. But there are many ways to reach there — from the basic toning and moisturising routine to the famed one-step Korean skincare. However, are you looking for that one skincare ritual that can take your beauty game a few notches higher? We present to you the double-cleansing routine.

Here is all you need to know about it.

What is double cleansing?

We all know sleeping with your make-up on is no less than punishing your skin because not only does it clog your pores after you’ve applied your make-up for a good eight hours, it also leads to painful cysts and breakouts. This is when double-cleansing enters, almost heroically. A famous Korean skincare method, the routine focuses on thoroughly cleansing your skin to rid it of all the gunk and dirt you may have accumulated during the day. Double cleansing, as the name suggests, requires you to clean your face twice. First, with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one. The step is theoretically twice as nice as it sounds because it lifts the dirt using oils without drying out your skin and then washes it away. Although it adds a few extra minutes to your routine, it is worth the time and effort.

Here is how you can add double-cleansing to your routine. And you don’t even need to burn a hole in your pocket by purchasing special products.

Step 1: Begin with an oil-based make-up remover or Micellar water. You could also use your good old coconut oil. Dab some on a cotton pad and remove all the oil buildup and make-up thoroughly. Neither the micellar water nor the coconut oil are harsh on your skin, which means they do not strip off the skin’s natural oils.

Step 2: Now it is time to get back to the basics, i.e apply your face wash or your foam cleanser. Once you have applied it, splash water and pat-dry your face with a clean towel. A little tip: when washing your face, wash it in an outward motion to get your skin deeply cleansed.

Is double cleansing beneficial?

First things first, double cleansing, at most, should be done only once daily, preferably at the end of the day before you hit the bed. There is a fairly thin line we tread on when it comes to following this skincare step because you might just end up over-cleansing your skin.

The concept of double-cleansing is designed to be gentle yet thorough. When you are used to wearing make-up, especially foundation, every day double cleansing becomes imperative. This is because the first step helps you remove the layer of make-up without stripping you off natural oils, and the second step thoroughly cleanses your skin.

In turn, this makes room for whatever products — be it a moisturiser or a serum or a basic eye cream — to penetrate effectively. This way you get the most out of your skincare routine.

Are you adding double-cleansing to your routine?

