Korean skincare: Why ginseng can make a lot of difference

Ginseng is a slow-growing, short plant with fleshy roots that can be classified into three types depending on how long it is grown; its freshness; and colour: white or red. Used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, fresh ginseng is harvested every four years — with white ginseng harvested between 4–6 years and red ginseng harvested after six or more years.

Ginseng has many types, with the American and Asian varieties being the most popular ones. While talking to indianexpress.com, Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director, Innisfree India explained that no matter what one’s skin type may have, ginseng is suitable to all and is probably one of the best solutions to keep skin woes at bay.

“Ginseng root contains numerous bioactive compounds including saponins, polysaccharides, pectin, sugar, vitamins B1, B2, B12, pantothenic acid and minerals, which help to increase oxygenation and circulation to skin cells for a healthy glow. It is also said to be a natural skin balancer”, he said.

Right from anti-ageing to balancing oil production, the following are a few benefits of ginseng:

* Treats fine lines and wrinkles: It helps to boost the circulation of the skin’s smallest blood vessels, in turn, ramping up the synthesis of collagen which treats fine lines and wrinkles. This also helps to get firmer skin. Its antioxidant properties protect the skin from free radicals and other environmental aggressors that could trigger the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, and even skin cancer.

* Rejuvenates the skin and treats dullness: Ginseng’s energising factors are great to help brighten and revitalise the complexion and treat dullness.

* Helps balance oil production: “It acts as a shield against environmental pollutants which is easily absorbed through the skin, accumulates in pores, and stimulates melanocytes, thereby creating brown spots. It also helps balance oil production”, explained Banerjee.

* Suitable for sensitive skin: If sensitive skin is your worry, ginseng’s natural anti-inflammatory properties help quell redness and puffiness. It also is a calm remedy for acne and psoriasis.

* Provides a healthy glow: Ginseng contains numerous bioactive compounds, including saponins, polysaccharides, pectin, sugar, vitamins B1, B2, B12, pantothenic acid and minerals which help to increase circulation of skin cells for a healthier glow.

* Fights ageing: The herb is also said to be a must if your concern is ageing. In addition to all this, it also helps minimize dark circles. As such, the ingredient is also found in many skin care products and makeup products.

The market is flooded with ginseng products which come in not just face or sheet masks but also as food supplements and tablets.

