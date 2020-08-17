Korean skincare: Do you know what is an emulsion?

Have you heard of emulsions? (Photo: Getty) Have you heard of emulsions? (Photo: Getty)

The world has been mesmerised by Korean beauty; but if you are yet to experience it, we suggest you begin with the famed 10-step Korean skincare routine. But even if you are not a beauty aficionado, you must have heard of the term ’emulsion’, which also happens to be a staple product in Korean skincare routine. If you plan to add it to your routine or at least try it out, we suggest you scroll down and read further.

Chemically, an emulsion is a mixture comprising two liquid substances which wouldn’t blend together on their own naturally to form a single product.

Further, emulsion has the same benefits as your moisturiser except it is lighter in terms of texture and formula. But it does everything a moisturiser does, that is locking in the hydration and not letting your skin feel parched or dry. However, its application is not an independent step, but it is an in-between step incorporated between application of serums and moisturiser. Since it is lighter than a moisturiser and not as concentrated as a serum, it is applied after serum but before the moisturiser. And if we are to suggest, this is the best time to invest in an emulsion. This way you can skip the moisturiser in the day but make sure you get your dose of moisture at night!

Emulsions for various skin types

Emulsions suit every skin type, but work best on oily skin or one that is prone to acne. The reason being that it quickly gets absorbed providing an instant boost of hydration.

However, those with combination or dry skin can experience the same benefits by topping it off with a moisturiser to seal the hydration. Those with combination or even acne-prone skin can use emulsions which cater to particular skin issues like blemishes or the production of excess sebum. You can apply it on particular points on your face; like like combination skin types can use an emulsion on their T-zone which happens to be oily.

Normal skin type can go for a basic emulsion which is enriched with hyaluronic acid; this will make your skin glow from within. While those who have sensitive skin, make sure you do a patch test before application. If the serum is enriched with niacinamide, brownie points as it creates a protective barrier.

